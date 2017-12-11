Passenger vehicle sales rise 14.29%, car sales up 4.49% in November: Siam

Vehicle sales across categories registered a rise of 24.05% to 19,39,671 units from 15,63,658 units in November 2016, Siam report said. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Domestic passenger vehicle sales rose 14.29% to 275,417 units in November from 240,983 units in the same month last year. Domestic car sales were up 4.49% to 181,395 units as against 173,607 units in November last year, according to data released by industry lobby Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam).

Motorcycle sales last month rose 23.25% to 959,122 units as against 778,173 units a year earlier. Total two-wheeler sales in November rose 23.49% to 1,535,277 units compared to 1,243,246 units in the year-ago month.

Sales of commercial vehicles were up 50.43% to 68,846 units in November, Siam said. Vehicle sales across categories registered a rise of 24.05% to 1,939,671 units from 1,563,658 units in November 2016, it added.