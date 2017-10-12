Reliance Jio offers 100% cashback, rate lock-in on Rs399 recharge by 18 October

The offer is set to generate more competitive heat in the telecom sector that has become a tariff battleground, especially after the entry of the new-comer Reliance Jio. Photo: Indranil Bhoumik/Mint

New Delhi: Reliance Jio on Thursday unveiled a ‘Diwali Dhan Dhana Dhan’ offer, promising 100% cashback and locking-in of existing tariff benefits for consumers recharging with Rs399 between 12 and 18 October.

This pre-paid offer will work like an advance recharge, meaning subscribers opting for it can use the same after their ongoing validity expires.

The offer — which comes right ahead of Diwali and a day after Bharti Airtel’s announcement of low-cost 4G smartphone with a bundled plan —is set to generate more competitive heat in the telecom sector that has of late become a tariff battleground, especially after the entry of the new-comer Reliance Jio.

According to Jio sources, the recharge will lock in all the existing tariff benefits currently being offered under the Rs399 plan, including 1GB of 4G data a day for 84 days, and free unlimited outgoing voice calls and SMSes as well as domestic roaming.

The offer, said the source, is for recharges between 12 and 18 October, and a tariff plan revision is being planned from 19 October. When contacted, the Jio spokesperson refused to comment.

Explaining the full cashback offer, the official who did not wish to be named, said Rs400 cashback will come in the form of eight vouchers of Rs50 denomination. Those can be used one at a time, after 15 November, against future recharges of Rs309 and above plans and data add-ons of Rs91 and above.

Bharti Airtel, India’s biggest telecom firm with over 281 million subscribers, yesterday announced a tie-up with handset maker Karbonn Mobiles to bring a 4G smartphone at the price of feature phone, a move aimed at taking on Reliance’s ‘free’ JioPhone offer.