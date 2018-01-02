Deals Buzz: SBI to start insolvency proceedings against 12 defaulters from today

State Bank of India is set to initiate insolvency proceedings Videocon Industries. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

Mumbai: Mint brings to you your daily dose of top deals reported by newsrooms across the country.

ITC, JK Paper among potential suitors for Sirpur Paper Mills

Telangana-based Sirpur Paper Mills Ltd, which is in the middle of insolvency proceedings at the Hyderabad bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), has received initial expressions of interest from several potential suitors, including ITC Group, JK Paper Ltd, West Coast Paper Mills Ltd and Kolkata-based Kohinoor Group, reports Mint, citing two people briefed on the matter.

MedPlus promoter raises Rs750 crore of debt to buy out PE investors

The promoter of MedPlus Health Services Pvt. Ltd, the second largest pharmacy retail chain in India, has raised around Rs700-750 crore (approximately $115 million) in debt financing from Goldman Sachs to buy out existing private equity investors, reports Mint, citing two people aware of the development.

Bandhan Bank files DRHP, eyes IPO launch in March or April

Bandhan Bank Ltd, one of the two entities to receive a universal banking licence in 2015 and the only microfinance institution to do so, on Monday filed its draft initial public offering (IPO) prospectus, reported Mint.

JSW Energy shelves plan to buy 500MW Bina plant

Sajjan Jindal's JSW Energy has called off a plan to acquire the 500 megawatt (MW) Bina thermal power plant of Jaiprakash Power Ventures, the company said on Monday, reported Mint.

Gujarat NRE Coke’s creditors reject lone bidder’s resolution plan

The committee of creditors of beleaguered metallurgical coke producer Gujarat NRE Coke Ltd has rejected the lone resolution proposal received within the 270-day deadline under the insolvency code, but the company may still not be ordered by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to be liquidated as the promoters are moving a higher court, seeking more time, reports Mint.

Axis Bank to sell Rs2,000-crore Bhushan Steel loan

After Indian Overseas Bank offloaded its debt in Bhushan Steel with a 40% haircut, the country's third-largest private sector lender, Axis Bank, has decided to put its Rs2,000-crore loan exposure to the steel company up for sale in the distressed assets market. Going by the market trend, the bank may get as much as Rs1,200 crore, reports The Economic Times.

RBI asks SBI to move NCLT against Anrak Aluminium

In an interesting twist of developments, weeks after the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) rejected the insolvency petition filed by Anrak Aluminium in the "interest of the nation", the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has directed lead lender State Bank of India to move the tribunal seeking insolvency, reported The Economic Times.

SBI to start insolvency proceedings against 12 defaulters from today

State Bank of India is set to initiate insolvency proceedings against at least a dozen defaulting companies, including Videocon Industries, after failing to recast their loans by the December deadline, reports The Economic Times.

Adani, Neyveli Lignite & Sembcorp in race to buy stake in GMR’s Power project

Adani Power state-run Neyveli Lignite and Singapore-based Sembcorp Industries are in the race to acquire majority stake in GMR Infrastructure 1,370MW thermal power plant in Chhattisgarh, reported The Economic Times.

Ruias plan to pay interest, penalty of Rs35 billion to retain Essar Steel

The Ruias are considering bidding for Essar Steel, with the Lok Sabha passing amendments to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. To make their bad loan accounts operational, the promoters of Essar Steel must pay banks overdue interest, including penalty, of Rs30-35 billion, reports Business Standard, citing some sources.

Prestige buys CapitaLand stakes for Rs3.42 billion

Bengaluru-based Prestige Estates said on Monday it had bought out through subsidiary investor CapitaLand's stakes in its malls and residential projects for Rs3.42 billion, reports Business Standard.