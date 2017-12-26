Essar Oilfields bags contracts from Mercator Petroluem

The Essar Rig MR01, the latest addition to its fleet of rigs, has started drilling the first well for Mercator.

Mumbai:Essar Oilfields Services has bagged three drilling contracts from Mercator Petroleum in the Cambay Basin.

The contracts involves drilling two new oil wells and an optional well in the Cambay Basin, and with these the company expects to clock $48 million in revenue this financial year. “These contracts bear testimony to our 25-year expertise in the contract drilling business that is backed by world-class assets. This contract will add substantially to our topline growth which we expect to touch USD 48 million this fiscal,” Essar Oilfields Services chief executive Rajeev Nayyer said.

The Essar Rig MR01, the latest addition to its fleet of rigs, has started drilling the first well for Mercator. A trailer-mounted mechanical rig that is capable of drilling up to a depth of 11,000 ft, it has proved to be an outstanding performer so far. In addition to its 15 land rigs, it also operates the offshore rig, Essar Wildcat, which is a semi-submersible rig capable of drilling in water depths of up to 1,600 ft and drilling depth of up to 25,000 ft.

Essar Oilfields, into contract drilling services, was set up in 2006 with a focus on providing quality onshore and offshore drilling services to domestic, as well as international clients.