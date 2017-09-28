Apple seeks discussion on ‘do not disturb’ app issue with Trai

The pesky call or ‘Do not disturb’ application developed by the Trai makes it easy for consumers to file complaint regarding unsolicited commercial or promotional calls and SMS. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: After being openly rebuked by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) for not allowing operations of an app to keep out pesky calls on iPhones, Apple Inc has written to the regulator to discuss and resolve the issue.

“They (Apple) have written to us for a meeting on the issue saying that they have an approach on this which they want to discuss,” Trai chairman R.S. Sharma on Thursday said in his response to query on the matter at India Mobile Congress.

The pesky call or ‘Do not disturb’ application developed by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India makes it easy for consumers to file complaint sregarding unsolicited commercial or promotional calls and SMS by just selecting the call from their call log or the SMS from the inbox.

According to the regulator, Apple had denied access to call logs and the SMS inbox for the application. Sharma has expressed strong displeasure at Apple’s move.