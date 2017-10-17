Gold monetisation scheme: Make interest payments now, RBI tells banks

The government had launched the gold monetisation scheme to curb gold imports, which have a bearing on the country’s current account deficit. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday asked banks to “immediately” pay interest due on the gold deposited by individuals and institution under the gold monetisation scheme (GMS) launched in 2015.

The government had launched the scheme to curb gold imports, which has a bearing on current account deficit. Gold can be deposited under the gold monetisation scheme with a designated bank in the account of the central government for a medium term period of five to seven years or a long term period of 12-15 years.

In a notification, the RBI said reimbursement of payments made by banks, relating to medium- and long-term government deposit, will be made by its central account section, Nagpur. “Accordingly, banks are advised to pay immediately the interest amount already due to the depositors and to take note of that, in future, payment of interest to the depositors is to be made on the due dates,” said the notification.

After making payments, the banks may raise claim to government through the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the notification added.

The rate of interest on gold deposit is decided by the government and notified by the Reserve Bank of India from time to time. The annual rate of interest on medium term deposit is 2.25% and on long term deposit it is 2.50%.