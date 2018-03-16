No fresh fraud based on LoUs detected, say PSU banks

RBI has barred banks from issuing LoUs and LoCs for trade credit to import goods into India with immediate effect. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

New Delhi/Mumbai: Public sector banks have checked their systems and found no fresh instance of fraud based on letters of undertaking (LoU) or letters of comfort, a statement issued by the banks said on Thursday, looking to assure stakeholders that a recurrence of the Rs12,636-crore fraud detected at Punjab National Bank (PNB) is unlikely.

Banks have also finalized an action plan to prevent fraud that includes enhancing cybersecurity, standardizing loan requirements, introducing early warning systems, tightening the SWIFT (Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication) system, conducting employee checks and adhering to transfer policies.

Last month, the finance ministry set a 15-day deadline for PSU banks to come up with an action plan to strengthen operational and technological systems. To meet the deadline, executive directors and chief risk and technological officers of banks met in New Delhi for a three-day workshop.

Banks will complete these measures in the next three-to-six months, after getting approvals from their respective boards, said M.S. Shastri, deputy managing director and chief risk officer of State Bank of India, at a press conference after the workshop.

He added that all the PSU banks have reviewed all the letters of undertaking (LoU), letters of comfort (LoC) and trade credit extended on the basis of the letters of undertaking.

“There are no other unauthorized or fraudulent LoUs and LoCs other than those which are already reported,” Shastri said.

Earlier this week, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) barred banks from issuing LoUs and LoCs for trade credit to import goods into India with immediate effect. It, however, allowed banks to continue to issue letters of credit and bank guarantees.

LoUs fraudulently issued by employees of PNB were used by the firms of jewellers Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi to get loans from international branches of other banks. The employees gave these letters without entering them in the bank’s core banking system.

Banks are yet to agree on the way their dues will be settled, with PNB insisting that its liability will be decided only after the investigations, while other banks want PNB to honour its LoUs. The detection of the fraud last month forced the government and RBI to swing into action and take steps to plug the loopholes in the system.

The finance ministry issued a series of directives to state-run banks, including a review of all non-performing loan accounts of more than Rs50 crore.

At the workshop, state-owned banks agreed to strengthen credit risk practices, both pre and post sanction of loans. These include avoiding multiple banking arrangements for above Rs250-crore loan exposure, common loan agreement with standard covenants to be followed by lenders in a consortium, automating processes and cash management facility.

The government has already told state-owned banks that they must have a minimum 10% exposure for them to be part of a large loan consortium.

Further, changes in the way messages are sent through the SWIFT system are also being implemented. SWIFT operations will take place only between 9am and 8pm, there will be an additional authorization layer for SWIFT messages and different bank officials will be tasked with different functions. Further, there will be a daily reconciliation of the Nostro (an account that a bank holds in a foreign currency in another bank), real time gross settlement and National Electronic Fund Transfer systems. Banks will also get a cyber insurance cover besides establishing a cybersecurity operation centre to monitor electronic transactions.

Banks will also train their human resources on ethical practices, besides strengthening know-your-employee norms.

“Directionally, all these measures are positive, but it has to be followed in letter and in spirit. Over the years, there has been a push from the government as well as the regulator to put in financial discipline on the borrowers and reduce information asymmetry, which will help banks take a better call on credit risk. However, the results of these efforts will only be seen when banks implement these measures, not as one-time measures but on a continuous basis,” said Karthik Srinivasan, group head of financial sector ratings at Icra.