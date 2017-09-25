Bandhan Bank-backed non-profit to expand financial support to poor families

Under its targeting hardcore poor programme, Bandhan Konnagar has supported 56,000 families in nine states, and 42,000 of them have emerged from subsistence-level poverty to become eligible for micro credit.

Kolkata: Bandhan Konnagar, a non-profit associated with Bandhan Bank, on Monday said it is looking to expand financial support to as many as 100,000 underprivileged families by 2020 with the aim of turning them into borrowers of the microfinance institution-turned-bank.

Under its targeting hardcore poor (THP) programme, Bandhan Konnagar has supported 56,000 families in nine states, and 42,000 of them have emerged from subsistence-level poverty to become eligible for micro credit, said Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, Bandhan’s founder and the bank’s managing director.

Around 10,000 families graduate to become potential borrowers, and 10,000 more get included in the programme every year, according to Ghosh. The THP programme is financially backed by the World Bank Group, US Agency for International Development and several state governments in India, among others.