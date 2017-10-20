India’s fuel demand up 10% in September

Diesel sales in September surged 16.5% to 6.08mt while petrol consumption jumped 17.85% to 2.14mt. Photo: Indranil Bhoumik/Mint

New Delhi: India’s fuel demand surged 9.9% in September, the biggest expansion in more than one year, after petrol and diesel consumption soared.

The world’s fastest growing oil consumer used 16.25 million tonnes of petroleum products in September as compared to 14.78mt in the same period a year ago, according to data released by the oil ministry.

The growth was the highest since August 2016, when demand had jumped 18.2%. The rise comes on the back of a 6.1% drop in demand in August 2017, the most since April 2003, as floods ravaged several parts of the country curbing demand for diesel and petrol.

India, which International Energy Agency (IEA) forecasts will be the fastest-growing consumer through 2040, has seen its oil demand fall in four out of eight months this year. The nation imports 81% of its oil needs.

Diesel sales in September surged 16.5% to 6.08mt while petrol consumption jumped 17.85% to 2.14mt. Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales increased 3.8% to 1.94mt. Air turbine fuel demand soared 7.1% to 615,000 tonnes. While naphtha sales surged 4.9% to 1.16 million tonnes, consumption of bitumen, used for making roads, was up 7.5% to 287,000 tonnes.