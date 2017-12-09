Steel minister asks NMDC to increase iron ore production

File photo. Union steel minister Chaudhary Birender Singh said NMDC should focus on exploration of minerals not only in India but also overseas. Photo: Virendra Singh Gosain/HT

Hyderabad: Union steel minister Chaudhary Birender Singh on Saturday advised state-run miner National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) to focus on increasing iron ore production.

“NMDC, being one of the largest miners in India, must focus on increasing iron ore production, this will have the twin benefit of keeping prices in check and ensuring equitable supply of raw material to big and small producers,” Singh said, according to a release issued by NMDC.

Singh said that in order to achieve a production capacity of 67 million tonnes of iron ore by 2021-22, the NMDC needed a visible incremental increase in production in consecutive years. He said that NMDC should focus on exploration of minerals not only in India but also overseas.

He visited the head office of NMDC in Hyderabad on Saturday and reviewed its performance. Singh appreciated NMDC’s performance and achievements and said that the inaugural function of the Diamond Jubilee Year has become a bench mark for all Public Sector Enterprises (PSEs), the release added.