Hero MotoCorp crosses 75 million sales milestone

New Delhi: The country’s largest two wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp has crossed 75 million cumulative sales milestone, a senior company official said on Wednesday.

The company, which has set a target of achieving cumulative sales of 100 million units by 2020, also targeting double digit growth during the festival season this year.

“We have crossed the significant milestone of 75 million units in cumulative sales and will be rewarding our customers for reposing their faith and trust on our products and service,” a senior Hero MotoCorp official told PTI.

The 75 million sales milestone is in line with Hero’s vision of surpassing 100 million two-wheelers in cumulative sales by 2020, the official added.

Commenting on the festival season sales, the official said the company is looking at double digit growth during the ongoing festival period over last year. During the festive season last year, Hero MotoCorp had surpassed one million units in retail sales.

“We have just rolled out a product-specific strategy for each region, comprising innovative customer engagement programmes and communication initiatives targeting clearly- identified consumer groups,” he added.

The company’s customer activation initiatives for the upcoming FIFA U-17 World Cup have also been seamlessly integrated into the overall strategy for the festive season, the official said.

Earlier this year, Hero MotoCorp had signed up as a national supporter for the tournament. “We are reaching out to our targeted customer groups through these initiatives across the print, television, digital and social media platforms,” the official added.

The company has already reported bumper retail sales during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Maharashtra. “Our retail growth in the state during the period has been to the tune of 25%—including in key cities such as Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Kolhapur, Solapur, and Aurangabad,” the official said.

The company registered its highest-ever sales in any single month in August this year with dispatching of 6.78 lakhs units.