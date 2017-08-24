Livemint

Last Published: Thu, Aug 24 2017. 06 14 PM IST

Triumph Street Scrambler launched at Rs8.10 lakh

The Triumph Sreet Scrambler sports a 900cc twin-cylinder engine, is mated with a five-speed gearbox, and sends 80NM of torque to the rear wheel
PTI
The Triumph Street Scrambler is an everyday, off-road styled motorcycle. Photo: Triumph
The Triumph Street Scrambler is an everyday, off-road styled motorcycle. Photo: Triumph

New Delhi: British motorcycle maker Triumph Motorcycles UK on Thursday launched the Triumph Street Scrambler in India at an ex-showroom price of Rs8.10 lakh.

The Street Scrambler is the latest motorcycle in Triumph’s India line-up to feature the 900cc twin-cylinder engine, mated with a five-speed gearbox, and sends 80NM of torque to the rear wheel. The motorcycle also has safety features such as switchable ABS, said Triumph Motorcycles India said in a statement.

“Our ambition was to deliver a new segment state-of-the-art rugged off-road styled motorcycle that is both addictive everyday fun and an off-road motorcycle but with its own distinctive attitude,” said Vimal Sumbly, managing director of Triumph Motorcycles India Pvt. Ltd, said in the statement.

Apart from being performance-oriented and fun to ride, the Triumph Street Scrambler can also be customised. Triumph currently sells a range of high-end bikes across 14 dealerships in India. It has an assembly facility at Manesar, Haryana.

First Published: Thu, Aug 24 2017. 06 14 PM IST
