Last Modified: Wed, May 24 2017. 10 31 PM IST

RBI invites applications for post of deputy governor

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is looking for a replacement for deputy governor S.S. Mundra, whose term ends on 31 July

Gopika Gopakumar
RBI deputy governor S.S. Mundra. Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint
Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has started looking for a replacement for deputy governor S.S. Mundra whose term ends on 31 July.

The central bank has invited applications from professionals with 15 years of experience in banking and financial market operations with an understanding of banking supervision and compliance in the financial sector.

The candidate should also have served as a full-time director or board member. Candidates with experience in large corporate lending or understanding of bankruptcy, restructuring and turn-around, or those who have overseen risk management function in a large financial institution will have an added advantage.

The position has been typically filled by career bankers.

The last date to submit the application is 21 June. The candidate should be below the age of 60 as on 31 July, which is, however, subject to relaxation in the case of deserving candidates, a notice on the RBI website said. The term of appointment will be for a period of three years, with eligibility for re-appointment.

    First Published: Wed, May 24 2017. 10 30 PM IST