Siemens Gamesa gets 200MW order for Tamil Nadu wind park
Berlin: Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA won an order to supply 200 megawatts of low-wind turbines to a project in Tamil Nadu.
It will supply 100 G114-2.0 MW T-106 turbines to the Poovani wind park, according to a Wednesday statement. Orange Renewable Power Private Ltd., a unit of AT Capital Pte. Singapore, will develop the project located in Tamil Nadu.
Poovani “is a major order for Siemens Gamesa as it comes on the heels of the temporary slowdown of the Indian market,” the Spanish-German company said. The park is planned to be completed in February 2019.
India’s wind industry is “oscillating between extremes,” Bloomberg New Energy Finance wrote in a 27 September global outlook. India’s first wind auctions this year put an abrupt end to guaranteed feed-in-tariffs, leading to “low visibility” growth next year. India may add 4.1 gigawatts of wind power in 2017, wrote BNEF. Bloomberg
