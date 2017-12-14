Sebi chief Ajay Tyagi says banks should disclose corporate defaults
Sebi chief Ajay Tyagi says banks should disclose defaults in corporate loans, similar to the system in place for corporate bonds, saying it is an issue that regulators need to address
Mumbai: Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) chairman Ajay Tyagi said on Thursday banks should disclose defaults in corporate loans, similar to the system in place for corporate bonds, saying it was an issue that regulators would need to address.
Tyagi, addressing a markets conference in Mumbai, also pushed for a reduced reliance on bank loans and instead said more such financing should be provided through corporate bonds. Reuters
First Published: Thu, Dec 14 2017. 05 58 PM IST
Topics: Sebi Ajay Tyagi corporate defaults banks bad loans