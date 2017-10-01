Maruti Suzuki launches new S-Cross at Rs8.49 lakh
New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India on Sunday launched an updated version of its crossover S-Cross with price starting at Rs8.49 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).
The four variants of the vehicle are priced between Rs8.49 lakh and Rs11.29 lakh.
“S-Cross, in its newest form, is an important milestone in our journey of transformation,” MSI MD and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa said in a statement.
By equipping it with the acclaimed green technology DDiS200 with Smart Hybrid, the company has been able to bring down emissions in the all-new S-Cross to as low as 105.5 gm/km, he added. “We are confident that S-Cross will strengthen Maruti Suzuki’s position in the premium urban segment,” Ayukawa said.
MSI and its suppliers have invested over Rs100 crore towards development of the all-new S-Cross. It comes with over 95% localisation.
