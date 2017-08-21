SBI to waive car, personal loan processing fees as part of festive offering

Typically, banks offer sops in the form of processing fee waivers and even some reduction in interest rates during the festive season that begins with Ganesh Chaturthi and lasts till Christmas. Photo: Hindustan Times

Mumbai: State Bank of India (SBI) on Monday announced waivers on processing fees for car, personal and gold loans as part of its festive season offerings.

The bank has announced a 100% waiver on fees for processing car loans till 31 December, and a 50% waiver on personal gold loans till the end of October. Separately, customers can also avail a 50% waiver on Xpress Credit, a personal loan product, till 30 September.

Typically, banks offer sops in the form of processing fee waivers and even some reduction in interest rates during the festive season that begins with Ganesh Chaturthi and lasts till Christmas.