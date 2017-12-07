 ICICI Bank offers service to open PPF account online - Livemint
Last Published: Thu, Dec 07 2017. 06 44 PM IST

ICICI Bank offers service to open PPF account online

Private lender ICICI Bank said it has launched a digital service to allow customers to open PPF accounts online, eliminating the need for furnishing paper documents
PTI
ICICI Bank said it is the first lender in the country to introduce a fully digital and paperless procedure for opening a PPF account. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Private lender ICICI Bank on Thursday said it has launched a digital service to allow customers to open public provident fund (PPF) accounts online, eliminating the need for furnishing paper documents.

The digital service will enable customers to open a PPF account instantly and in a completely online and paperless manner. “With this new facility, customers of the bank are no longer required to visit a branch and submit physical documents to open a PPF account. They can now conveniently open a PPF account anytime, anywhere using the bank’s digital channels of Internet and mobile banking,” it said in a statement.

The bank said it is the first lender in the country to introduce a fully digital and paperless procedure for opening a PPF account. The facility, available 24x7 and on all days, will require customers to log in to their internet banking or mobile banking and apply for a PPF account.

First Published: Thu, Dec 07 2017. 06 44 PM IST
