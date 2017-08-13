Ceramic industry to double turnover to Rs50,000 crore by 2020

The industry employs more than 10 lakh skilled and unskilled personnel. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: India’s ceramic industry is looking to almost double its turnover to Rs50,000 crore by 2020, driven by rising domestic consumption and exports to the Middle-East, Europe and other newer destinations. The manufacturers are poised to compete with China in the global ceramic market, which is a lead exporter with 40% market share, by expanding product portfolio and scouting for new geographies.

To attract more business and global customers, Gujarat- based Morbi Ceramic Cluster, a leading player, is organising the second edition of ‘Vibrant Ceramics’. “The ceramics industry is looking at growth of 200% by 2020 at Rs50,000 crore, from Rs25,000 crore at present,” Vibrant Ceramics 2017 President Nilesh Jetpariya told PTI.

The industry employs more than 10 lakh skilled and unskilled personnel, he added. “We are looking for at least 50% growth in production and value this year,” said Jetpariya. Besides, the industry is expecting demand from semi-urban and rural areas to rise in coming year, apart from developed metro markets.

The association is organising the second edition of the Vibrant Ceramics in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, during 16-19 November this year. “Vibrant Ceramics would provide us a platform to showcase our product and technology at the international level.

It would also help us expand our global reach,” he said, adding that this is on the lines of Vibrant Gujarat. India ships 20% of its total ceramic export to Saudi Arabia.