Last Published: Wed, Aug 09 2017. 05 45 PM IST

Union Bank set to raise Rs2,000 crore

Union Bank of India says it will raise Rs2,000 crore through various instruments, including rights issue and private placement
PTI
Union Bank’s committee of directors today approved the capital raising issue. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint
Union Bank’s committee of directors today approved the capital raising issue. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

New Delhi: Union Bank of India on Wednesday said it will raise Rs2,000 crore through various instruments, including rights issue and private placement.

The state-owned lender’s committee of directors at its meeting today approved the capital raising issue.

“The committee... has resolved and approved raising of equity capital through public issue (follow-on public offer) and/or rights issue and/or private placement, including qualified institutional placement for an amount of up to Rs2,000 crore in first tranche during 2017-18,” the bank said in a regulatory filing.

The stock today closed 0.53% down at Rs141.75 on the BSE.

First Published: Wed, Aug 09 2017. 05 45 PM IST
