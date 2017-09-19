Livemint

Last Published: Tue, Sep 19 2017. 08 03 PM IST

Reliance Jio prevails over Airtel as Trai cuts IUC to 6 paise per minute

Trai says IUC, which had been the focus of bitter exchanges between Reliance Jio and Airtel, won’t be applicable from 1 January 2020
PTILivemint
The IUC charges had been the focus of bitter exchanges between new entrant Reliance Jio and incumbent operators such as Airtel. Photo: Mint
The IUC charges had been the focus of bitter exchanges between new entrant Reliance Jio and incumbent operators such as Airtel. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: The telecom regulator on Tuesday cut the Interconnection Usage charge to 6 paise per minute from 14 paise currently, a move that had been sought by India’s newest telecom operator Reliance Jio

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) said, “Mobile call connection charge cut to 6 paise per minute from 14 paise currently, effective October 1.”

Trai added that there would be no call termination charges applicable from 1 January 2020.

The IUC had been the focus of bitter exchanges between new entrant Reliance Jio and incumbent operators such as Airtel.

Older telecom firms wanted it to be raised to at least 30 paise, while Reliance Jio wanted it cut to zero. Reliance Jio said in July that India’s top three telecom firms earned Rs1.04 trillion in the past five years by not implementing a 2011 regulatory road map to cut IUC to zero.

