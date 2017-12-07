ICICI Bank launches service to open PPF account online
New Delhi: Private lender ICICI Bank on Thursday said it has launched a digital service to allow customers to open a public provident fund (PPF) account online, eliminating the need for furnishing paper documents.
“With this new facility, customers of the bank are no longer required to visit a branch and submit physical documents to open a PPF account. They can now conveniently open a PPF account anytime, anywhere using the bank’s digital channels of Internet and mobile banking,” it said in a statement.
The bank said it is the first lender in the country to introduce a fully digital and paperless procedure for opening a PPF account. The facility, available 24x7 and on all days, will require customers to login to their internet banking or mobile banking and apply for a PPF account.
