Last Published: Wed, Jun 28 2017. 10 30 PM IST

Interviews for new SBI chairman today to replace Arundhati Bhattacharya

SBI managing directors are said to be appearing for the interview with Banks Board Bureau chief Vinod Rai for the post of the SBI chairman

Alekh Archana
SBI chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya will retire on 6 October. Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint

Mumbai: Interviews for the selection of State Bank of India’s (SBI’s) new chairman will be held on Thursday.

Current SBI chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya will retire on 6 October.

    SBI’s managing directors B. Sriram, Rajnish Kumar, Praveen Kumar Gupta and Dinesh Kumar Khara are said to be appearing for the interview with former CAG Vinod Rai-led Banks Board Bureau. The bureau, which started functioning on 1 April 2016, was mandated to improve the governance structure of state-owned banks as well as help the government with key bank chief appointments.

    The government had in October 2016 given a one-year extension to Bhattacharya. One of the key reasons for the extension was the pending merger of the five associate banks with SBI.

    The SBI merger was completed with effect from 1 April 2017.

    First Published: Wed, Jun 28 2017. 09 55 PM IST
