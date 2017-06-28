Interviews for new SBI chairman today to replace Arundhati Bhattacharya

Mumbai: Interviews for the selection of State Bank of India’s (SBI’s) new chairman will be held on Thursday.

Current SBI chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya will retire on 6 October.

More From Livemint »

SBI’s managing directors B. Sriram, Rajnish Kumar, Praveen Kumar Gupta and Dinesh Kumar Khara are said to be appearing for the interview with former CAG Vinod Rai-led Banks Board Bureau. The bureau, which started functioning on 1 April 2016, was mandated to improve the governance structure of state-owned banks as well as help the government with key bank chief appointments.

The government had in October 2016 given a one-year extension to Bhattacharya. One of the key reasons for the extension was the pending merger of the five associate banks with SBI.

The SBI merger was completed with effect from 1 April 2017.