Airtel launches its VoLTE services in Mumbai

Airtel VoLTE, which works over 4G, offers customers high-definition voice calls along with faster call set-up time. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

New Delhi: India’s largest telecom company Bharti Airtel Ltd Monday said it has introduced its Voice over LTE services in Mumbai.

Airtel VoLTE, which works over 4G, offers customers high-definition voice calls along with faster call set-up time, the company said.

“Airtel VoLTE will be available on popular 4G/LTE enabled mobile devices, which must have a Airtel 4G SIM. Customers can call any mobile, landline network using Airtel VoLTE. There will be no additional data charges for VoLTE and calls will be billed as per existing plan or pack’s benefits,” the company said.

So far, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd was the only company in India offering voice calls over a high-speed data network.

Even in the case of non-availability of 4G, Airtel VoLTE calls will automatically fall back on 3G/2G network so that customers continue to stay connected. Airtel VoLTE will also allow customers to continue with their data sessions at 4G speeds while the call is in progress.

Abhay Savargaonkar, director – networks, Bharti Airtel, said his company will accelerate the deployment of VoLTE to cover all key geographies to bring HD quality calling to our customers.

“We keenly look forward to our device partners enabling Airtel VoLTE on their smartphones,” he added.