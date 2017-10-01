Hyundai sales rise 17.4% to 50,028 units in September

Hyundai Motor India had sold 42,605 units in September 2016. File photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

New Delhi: Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Sunday reported a 17.4% increase in domestic sales at 50,028 units in September.

The company had sold 42,605 units in September 2016, HMIL said in a statement.

HMIL director, sales and marketing, Rakesh Srivastava said September sales were boosted by success of the newly launched Verna.

Over 6,000 units of the mid-sized sedan were sold during last month, he added.