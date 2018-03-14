 WPI inflation eases to 2.48% in February - Livemint
Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Elections 2018 Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Industry

WPI inflation eases to 2.48% in February

Annual wholesale price inflation slowed to 2.48% in February from a year earlier, helped by softer rise in food and fuel prices
Last Published: Wed, Mar 14 2018. 02 30 PM IST
Reuters
Wholesale food prices in February rose 0.07% year-on-year, compared with a 1.65% rise a month earlier. Photo: Hindustan Times
Wholesale food prices in February rose 0.07% year-on-year, compared with a 1.65% rise a month earlier. Photo: Hindustan Times

New Delhi: India’s annual wholesale price inflation eased in February for the third straight month after touching an eight-month high in November, helped by a softer rise in food and fuel prices, government data showed on Wednesday.

Annual wholesale price inflation last month slowed to 2.48% from a year earlier, from a provisional 2.84% rise in January.

The latest inflation was in line with a 2.50% increase forecast by economists in a Reuters poll.

Wholesale food prices in February rose 0.07% year-on-year, compared with a 1.65% rise a month earlier, the data showed.

First Published: Wed, Mar 14 2018. 12 21 PM IST
Topics: WPI Inflation food prices wholesale price inflation RBI

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Mark to Market »