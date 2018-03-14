WPI inflation eases to 2.48% in February
Annual wholesale price inflation slowed to 2.48% in February from a year earlier, helped by softer rise in food and fuel prices
Last Published: Wed, Mar 14 2018. 02 30 PM IST
New Delhi: India’s annual wholesale price inflation eased in February for the third straight month after touching an eight-month high in November, helped by a softer rise in food and fuel prices, government data showed on Wednesday.
Annual wholesale price inflation last month slowed to 2.48% from a year earlier, from a provisional 2.84% rise in January.
The latest inflation was in line with a 2.50% increase forecast by economists in a Reuters poll.
Wholesale food prices in February rose 0.07% year-on-year, compared with a 1.65% rise a month earlier, the data showed.
First Published: Wed, Mar 14 2018. 12 21 PM IST
Latest News »
- Finland is world’s happiest country, US discontent grows: UN report
- Hike the retirement age of SC, HC judges, urges parliamentary panel
- Govt approves Rs6,441 crore road projects for Nagaland
- 8,000-year-old Neolithic ruins unearthed in China
- Theresa May plots to punish Russia as crisis over poisoned spy deepens
Editor's Picks »
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
UDAY no panacea for power sector woes
The curious case of rising electronic imports
Bank of India hits pay dirt on recoveries, helps lift sentiment for public sector peers
Why is Tata Sons selling stake in the goose that lays golden eggs?
IHS Markit survey finds govt policy a key threat to business confidence