WPI inflation eases to 2.48% in February

New Delhi: India’s annual wholesale price inflation eased in February for the third straight month after touching an eight-month high in November, helped by a softer rise in food and fuel prices, government data showed on Wednesday.

Annual wholesale price inflation last month slowed to 2.48% from a year earlier, from a provisional 2.84% rise in January.

The latest inflation was in line with a 2.50% increase forecast by economists in a Reuters poll.

Wholesale food prices in February rose 0.07% year-on-year, compared with a 1.65% rise a month earlier, the data showed.