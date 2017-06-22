Growth in IT sector to slow down amid uncertainty: Nasscom

Bangalore: Revenue growth for India’s software services industry is predicted to slacken further as customers grappling with technology changes and political uncertainty slow down their spending.

Sales will rise 7-8% in constant currency terms in the fiscal year ending in March 2018, the National Association of Software and Services Companies (Nasscom) said in a statement Thursday. Last financial year, the $154 billion IT services industry added $11 billion revenues to grow at a pace of 8.6%.

India’s outsourcing industry, which includes giants such as Infosys Ltd and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, is facing a number of headwinds. That includes uncertainty about visas needed to service US clients and increased rhetoric on protectionism that has seen businesses in sectors like financial services and healthcare delay decision-making.

“That translates to lower opportunities for IT industry because of lowered investments,” R. Chandrashekhar, president of Nasscom, said.

The industry, which is also growing its share of domestic contracts, has been battered by clients cutting back on discretionary IT spending and countries like the US and UK tightening immigration rules. US President Donald Trump, for instance, has made it tougher for outsourcing companies to get the H-1B visas.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting the US next week, seeking to convince Trump to continue the key visa programme that has allowed IT companies to send skilled workers to the US and flourish.

“The IT industry has been key to American corporations’ innovations and competitiveness and over three-quarters of the top 500 US companies use Indian IT services,” said Chandrashekhar. “The time to talk is now.”

“We have shared our views and perspectives ahead of this high-level visit that both countries have enormously benefited from India’s IT industry and it is important to keep the channels open for growth of this bilateral economic partnership so that the sector continues to contribute to its full potential,” Chandrashekhar added. Bloomberg