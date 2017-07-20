Reliance Jio to raise Rs20,000 crore via rights issue

New Delhi: Reliance Jio, the latest entrant in the telecom sector, will raise Rs20,000 crore through a rights issue to meet funding requirements.

“The Board of Directors at its meeting held on 20 July 2017 has decided to make a rights issue of four billion — 9% non-cumulative optionally convertible preference shares (OCPS) of Rs10 each for cash, at a premium of Rs40 per OCPS, aggregating Rs20,000 crore,” Reliance Jio Infocomm said in a regulatory filing.

An aggressive newcomer, the Mukesh Ambani-led firm launched 4G services commercially on 5 September 2016 with free data and voice offerings, and signed up the first 50 million subscribers in just 83 days.

The company started charging for mobile services from 1 April, but continues to offer disruptive data rates and free voice calls.

Earlier this month, Jio rolled out new plans after its Dhan Dhana Dhan offer — launched on 11 April — reached the maximum allowed 90-day period. It has lowered validity and data on a revamped Rs309 plan, but is dishing out a bumper 84GB for Rs399. Jio had over 112 million users at the end of April 2017.