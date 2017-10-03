MobiKwik, IRCTC partner for train ticket bookings

IRCTC app powers over 100,000 train tickets per day. Mobikwik’s payment gateway processes more than 100 million transactions a month. Photo: Indranil Bhoumik/Mint

Mumbai: Digital payments firm MobiKwik on Tuesday announced its partnership with Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), which will allow customers book railway tickets using the former’s payment gateway.

Mobikwik’s payment gateway currently powers payments for more than 3,000 e-commerce websites and apps. The tie-up is aimed at simplifying payment systems by introducing MobiKwik’s easy-to-use interface for all, which supports payment solution through channels like debit card, credit card, net banking, ATM cards and wallets, a release said.

“Our association with IRCTC is another step to reach out and work towards our mission of digitalising the country. This association will help the passengers to pay for their tickets seamlessly and securely, within seconds,” MobiKwik’s chief business officer Vineet Singh said.

IRCTC app powers over 100,000 train tickets per day. Mobikwik’s payment gateway processes more than 100 million transactions a month with a secure platform that works with different levels of security—encryption of all transactions, sensitive data storage with multiple levels of encryption API level security, the company said.

MobiKwik’s has partnered with the IRCTC in the backdrop of a significant rise in cashless mode of transactions, especially after demonetisation, it added. During the current fiscal year, as much as 17% of total tickets, both reserved and unreserved, were booked through various cashless modes of payment, MobiKwik claimed in the release.