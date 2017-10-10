Gujarat govt reduces VAT on petrol, diesel by 4%

After the tax cut, the effective price in Gujarat will be Rs66.53 a litre for petrol and Rs60.77 per litre for diesel. Photo: HT

Ahmedabad/New Delhi: Election-bound Gujarat on Tuesday cut value-added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel by 4%, becoming the first state to give relief to consumers from the recent surge in global auto fuel prices.

The decision announced by chief minister Vijay Rupani in Gandhinagar will make petrol cheaper in the state by Rs2.93 and diesel by Rs2.72 a litre. Gujarat levied 28.96% VAT on petrol and diesel prior to the tax cut.

The move follows the Central government’s move to cut excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs2 last week, the first tax cut on fuel by the current government, to tame rising inflation.

The Narendra Modi administration was able to reform the energy market by removing subsidy on petrol and diesel and usher in market pricing because oil prices remained subdued since mid-2014. That trend enabled the government to raise taxes without hurting consumers whenever global prices declined.

With prices of fuel surging in global markets in recent weeks due to bad weather-induced refinery shutdown in the US, the government moved to lower taxes to shield consumers from the price surge.

Addressing media persons in Gandhinagar, the chief minister said the VAT reduction will cost the state exchequer Rs2,316 crore annually, but the decision was taken keeping in mind the interest of people.

After the tax cut, the effective price in Gujarat will be Rs66.53 a litre for petrol and Rs60.77 per litre for diesel, the chief minister said.

According to industry sources, Maharashtra too is expected to announce a reduction in VAT on petrol and diesel shortly.

The recent spike in autofuel price had an impact on cost of living. Consumer Price Index-based inflation accelerated for the second consecutive month, by 3.36% in August from 2.36% in July.