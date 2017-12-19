Audi recalls over 52,000 cars to fix faulty fuel lines

The Audi recall covers certain A6 and A7 cars from the 2012 through 2014 model years. Photo: Reuters

Detroit: Audi is recalling more than 52,000 luxury cars in the US and Canada to fix fuel lines that can leak and increase the risk of a fire.

The recall covers certain A6 and A7 cars from the 2012 through 2014 model years.

The Volkswagen luxury brand said in government documents that the fuel lines have a compression point to make them easier to install. But over time, that point can weaken and may leak fuel.

The documents posted on Tuesday by the national highway traffic safety administration say the cars were made between 25 January 2011 and 13 September 2013. Audi says no fires or injuries have been reported.

Owners will be notified starting 5 February. Dealers will replace the faulty fuel lines.