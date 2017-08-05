Digital transactions gain momentum, shows RBI data

Digital transactions have gained momentum after the 8 November demonetisation of high-value currency notes, as the government actively promotes cashless transactions to reach its target of 25 billion digital transactions in 2017-18, data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) shows.

The rapid adoption of Unified Payments Interface(UPI), a payment system which facilitates instant fund transfer between two bank accounts on a mobile platform, has helped these efforts.

The charts below show the volume and value of digital transactions in India since the demonetisation exercise.