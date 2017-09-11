Livemint

Last Published: Mon, Sep 11 2017. 07 05 PM IST

Essar Oil shuts coker unit at Vadinar refinery for 2 weeks: Report

Essar Oil has reportedly shut the delayed coker unit at its 400,000 barrels-per-day Vadinar refinery in Gujarat for maintenance
Nidhi Verma
The delayed coker unit of Essar Oil’s Vadinar refinery, which converts vacuum residue into higher value products like gasoline and gasoil, has an annual capacity of 7.5 million tonnes. Photo: Mint
New Delhi: India’s Essar Oil has shut the delayed coker unit at its 400,000 barrels-per-day Vadinar refinery in western Gujarat state for two weeks of maintenance from Monday, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The delayed coker unit, which converts vacuum residue into higher value products like gasoline and gasoil, has an annual capacity of 7.5 million tonnes.

Essar Oil’s chief executive officer B. Anand did not respond to an email from Reuters seeking comment.

Russia’s Rosneft and its partners—global trader Trafigura and Russian fund UCP—closed their purchase of 98.26% of Essar Oil for $12.9 billion in August. Reuters

First Published: Mon, Sep 11 2017. 07 05 PM IST
Topics: Essar oil Vadinar refinery coker unit maintenance work Gujarat

