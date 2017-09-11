Essar Oil shuts coker unit at Vadinar refinery for 2 weeks: Report
Essar Oil has reportedly shut the delayed coker unit at its 400,000 barrels-per-day Vadinar refinery in Gujarat for maintenance
New Delhi: India’s Essar Oil has shut the delayed coker unit at its 400,000 barrels-per-day Vadinar refinery in western Gujarat state for two weeks of maintenance from Monday, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said.
The delayed coker unit, which converts vacuum residue into higher value products like gasoline and gasoil, has an annual capacity of 7.5 million tonnes.
Essar Oil’s chief executive officer B. Anand did not respond to an email from Reuters seeking comment.
Russia’s Rosneft and its partners—global trader Trafigura and Russian fund UCP—closed their purchase of 98.26% of Essar Oil for $12.9 billion in August. Reuters
First Published: Mon, Sep 11 2017. 07 05 PM IST
Latest News »
- Godrej Agrovet IPO approved by Sebi
- Etihad has no plans to exit deal with Jet Airways: Naresh Goyal
- Telangana Rebellion: CPI starts week-long celebrations to mark 70th anniversary
- Link Aadhaar with SIM card : Here’s a step-by-step guide how to do it
- India complains over ‘offensive’ Australian lamb commercial featuring Ganesha
Editor's Picks »
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
Share