Hyundai tops JD Power after-sales customer satisfaction study

New Delhi: Hyundai Motor India Ltd has topped an after-sales customer satisfaction survey among mass market brands, as per global market research firm JD Power.

According to the JD Power 2017 India customer service index (mass market) study, Hyundai, with a score of 923, ranks highest in after-sales customer satisfaction. The South Korean firm has topped the rankings in the category in India for the first time ever. Maruti Suzuki India and Tata Motors rank second with a tie at 893.

Mahindra, with a score of 877, ranks fourth, followed by Nissan, which garnered 844 points. “While the quality of service remains a principal driver of customer satisfaction in India, clear, proactive and frequent communication from service advisors demonstrates a greater commitment towards enhancing customer engagement,” JD Power director Kaustav Roy said in a statement.

Dealerships that are successful in delivering on both service and improved communication can expect to achieve stronger recommendations and a higher customer retention level, he added. Hyundai Motor India MD & CEO YK Koo said: “This result is a testimony of Hyundai quality products along with strong efforts and focus towards customer satisfaction through service quality.” Hyundai will continue to invest in achieving highest- level of customer satisfaction to make the company most loved and trusted brand in Indian market, he added.

Tata Motors president, passenger vehicle business, Mayank Pareek, said the company has been consistently pushing boundaries, connecting aspirations of its customers with a special focus on personalised attention to customer and nation-wide service camps. “This recognition is a testament of our commitment to offer customer centric and tailor-made product service solutions,” he added.

The study, now in its 21st year, measures new-vehicle owner satisfaction with the after-sales service process by examining dealership performance. The study measures overall satisfaction in five factors—service quality, vehicle pick-up, service advisor, service facility and service initiation. The latest study is based on evaluations from 7,878 new vehicle owners who purchased vehicle between May 2015 and August 2016. The study was fielded from May through August 2017.