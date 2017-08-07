India’s great mid-size workplaces

The top 50 workplaces comprise major industries including manufacturing and information technology; both Indian organizations and multinationals are proportionately represented. Photo: Priyanka Parashar/Mint

Global management consulting and research firm Great Place to Work Institute identifies the 50 best workplaces in India with employees numbering between 100 and 500. The top 50 workplaces comprise major industries including manufacturing and information technology; both Indian organizations and multinationals are proportionately represented. The study looks at workplaces from the employees’ perspective and assigns a two-third weightage to the voice of employees. This is measured through anonymous surveys conducted across organizations. The remaining one-third weightage is assigned to the strength of people practices implemented across the organizations.