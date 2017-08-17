HDFC Bank cuts rates on certain savings accounts to 3.5%
HDFC Bank’s customers with savings bank account balance of Rs50 lakh and above will continue to earn interest at 4% per annum
Bengaluru: HDFC Bank on Thursday cut interest rates on most of its savings accounts to 3.5% from 4%.
Customers with savings bank account balance of Rs50 lakh and above will continue to earn interest at 4% per annum, the lender said in a statement.
State Bank of India had cut deposit rates on most of its savings accounts to a six-year low last month to boost net interest margins, prior to the interest rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
Lenders such as Yes Bank and Axis Bank among others have also cut interest rates on certain savings accounts. Reuters
First Published: Thu, Aug 17 2017. 11 10 AM IST
