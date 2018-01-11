Passenger vehicle sales rise 5.2% in December

Domestic car sales declined marginally to 1,58,326 units as against 1,58,617 units in December 2016. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Passenger vehicle sales in December rose by 5.2% year on year to 239,712 units on higher demand for utility vehicles and the favourable effect of a low year-ago base in the aftermath of demonetisation.

While car sales declined marginally by 0.18% to 158,326 units, sales of utility vehicles increased by 15% to 67,073 units, according to data provided by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

In the calender year, passenger vehicle sales touched the 3 million mark for the first time. Passenger vehicle sales increased by 8.8% to 3,229,109 units in 2017 from the previous year.

According to Sugato Sen, deputy director general of Siam, one should not read too much into the decline in passenger car sales as demand had moved to UVs.

“We have seen during the last few years that December sales have been subdued. In the January to March period car sales will pick up,” added Sen.

Pointing to a revival in the economy, commercial vehicle sales increased by 52.62% to 82,362 units in December.

Medium and heavy commercial vehicle sales increased by 73% to 39,349 as transporters expanded their fleets. Light commercial vehicles sales increased by 37.6% 42923 units.

Motorcycle sales leapt 40.31% in December to 788,156 units. Scooter sales rose by 52% to 432,429 units during the month.