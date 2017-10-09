Xerox’s BPO arm Conduent to invest Rs300 crore in Andhra’s Fintech Valley

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh at the inauguration of block chain business conference on Monday. Photo: PTI

Vishakhapatnam: Xerox’s business process services (BPO) offshoot Conduent will be investing up to Rs300 crore to put up a development centre at Fintech Valley in Visakhapatnam over the next three years.

“We signed an agreement today under which Conduent will be putting up a development centre in Visakhapatnam and create 5,000 jobs here,” Andhra Pradesh’s information technology (IT) minister Nara Lokesh told reporters.

Allaying common concerns surrounding India, where experts say the country is looked at as a destination for cheaper labour, Lokesh said 2,000 of the jobs will be in the emerging fintech space. Senior administration officials said this will require an investment of over Rs300 crore, which will done over the next three years.

Lokesh said the investments will start coming in the next 60 days. The minister, however, said there are a few areas where the state needs to improve, especially on the “social ecosystem” front. This includes places for serving alcohol, improving the nightlife, providing sufficient avenues of entertainment, as well as having infrastructure like convention centres, he elaborated.

Lokesh was speaking on the sidelines of a blockchain business conference organised by the state government in this coastal city of Vishakhapatnam. The state has been hardselling IT and has put down ambitious targets on the front.

It has also started a fintech valley in Visakhapatnam to attract investments in emerging areas. A senior official said at present, nine companies are already working out of the valley and 16 more are slated to come in the next 45 days.