GST registrations for e-commerce, new companies to begin on 25 June

New Delhi: E-commerce operators and TDS (tax deducted at source) deductors will be able to register with the goods and services tax network (GSTN) beginning 25 June, when the portal re-opens for fresh registration. Also, existing excise, service tax and VAT assessees will get another chance to migrate to the GSTN portal as registration for them too opens on Sunday next and will remain open for three months.

The GSTN portal will now start accepting fresh registrations from 25 June. The registration will also start for GST practitioners, TDS and e-commerce operators, which are required to collect tax at source, GSTN said in a statement.

Out of the 81 lakh existing taxpayers, over 65.5 lakh have already migrated to the GSTN portal

GSTN, the company providing information technology (IT) backbone for the new tax regime, will offer another opportunity to existing taxpayers to migrate, five days before the rollout of the GST. Out of the 81 lakh existing assessees, over 65.5 lakh have already migrated to the portal.

Registration with the GSTN is necessary for doing business in the GST regime as businesses will have to upload monthly supply data as well as file return forms on this portal.

“People should not panic. If you are left out, you will get another opportunity because the law says anybody who is registered under taxes which are subsumed under GST, if they have a valid PAN (permanent account number), then they will be given a valid registration,” GSTN chairman Navin Kumar said.

The portal will also be opened for enrolment of GST practitioners on 25 June. The GSTN portal was open from 8 November till 30 April and then again for 15 days in June for enrolment of existing taxpayers.

It will now be open again from 25 June for a period of three months for existing taxpayers registered under central excise/service tax/VAT (value-added tax) etc, the statement said.