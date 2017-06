The final diesel and petrol prices to be paid will include local taxes as well. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

New Delhi: Petrol prices were on Thursday cut by Rs1.12 per litre while diesel prices were reduced Rs1.24 per litre, in sync with the declining international crude oil prices and rupee-dollar exchange rate.

The petrol price hike, effective midnight, comes on the back of a Rs1.23 per litre hike in petrol prices and Rs0.89 a litre reduction in diesel prices effected from 1 June.