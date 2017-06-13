Wipro acquires 26% stake in US-based Drivestream

The cash consideration will see Wipro acquiring 19,679 preferred stock and 27,865 common stock of Drivestream. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: The country’s third largest software services firm Wipro has invested $809,690 (about Rs5.12 crore) in management and IT consulting firm Drivestream.

The cash consideration will see Wipro acquiring 19,679 preferred stock and 27,865 common stock, Wipro said in a BSE filing. Wipro now holds 26.1% share in Drivestream (on a fully diluted basis), it added.

Established in 2001, Drivestream is privately held and has a workforce of around 73 employees in the US. Its revenue stood at $20.5 million in 2016.