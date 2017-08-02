Livemint

German carmakers agree to update software in 5.3 million cars, minister says

German carmakers have agreed to update the software in 5.3 million diesel-powered cars to reduce emissions, transport minister Alexander Dobrindt has said
Andrea Shalal
The German carmakers would also incentivise consumers to trade in diesel cars that were 10 years old and older for newer models with lower emissions. Photo: AFP
Berlin: German carmakers agreed on Wednesday to update the software in 5.3 million diesel-powered cars to reduce emissions, transport minister Alexander Dobrindt told reporters.

He said the carmakers would also self-fund incentives aimed at encouraging consumers to trade in diesel cars that were 10 years old and older for newer models with lower emissions.

Dobrindt and environment minister Barbara Hendricks both said the German government would do all it could to avoid driving bans for diesel cars in German cities.

