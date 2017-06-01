CBI conducts searches in Delhi NCR in Corporation Bank case

The CBI has registered cases of forgery and cheating against the private companies. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

New Delhi: The CBI on Thursday carried out searches at 10 locations in the national capital region after registering three cases of cheating and forgery against private companies for causing a loss of Rs9 crore to the Corporation Bank.

The agency had registered three separate cases on a complaint from Corporation Bank against two then-chief managers, director and proprietor of private firms, middlemen, an advocate and others on allegations of criminal conspiracy, cheating and forgery, among others, a CBI spokesperson said.

The accused allegedly floated various firms, took loans on the basis of fraudulent documents and managed to get loans sanctioned, he said. It is alleged that some private firms played important roles by providing false reports to get the loans sanctioned.

Corporation Bank gave loans to the tune of Rs9 crore on the basis of false, fake and forged documents, he said.