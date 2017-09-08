Harley Davidson cuts prices by up to Rs2.5 lakh on 2 models

Harley Davidson’s Fat Boy will be cheaper by Rs2,01,010 and available at Rs14,99,990 from an earlier price of Rs17,01,000. Photo: AFP

New Delhi: American cult bike maker Harley Davidson on Friday said it has slashed prices of 2017 edition of its Fat Boy and Heritage Softail Classic models by up to Rs2.5 lakh to clear stock.

The Fat Boy will be cheaper by Rs2,01,010 and available at Rs14,99,990 from an earlier price of Rs17,01,000.

Likewise, the Heritage Softail Classic will be priced at Rs15,99,990 as against Rs18,50,000 earlier, lesser by Rs2,50,010, all prices ex-showroom Delhi.

The revised prices are applicable on the model year 2017 models and have been effective 1 September 2017, till stocks last, Harley-Davidson India said in a statement.

The company said it has also introduced a finance scheme under which customers can make reduced monthly payments and an increased lump sum paid once or multiple times each year.