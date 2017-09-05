Reliance Jio 4G speed slows in July, but still beats rivals: Trai

The average 4G download speed on Jio network was 18.65mbps. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: The average 4G speed of Reliance Jio Infocomm saw a marginal decline but was still almost the double of its closest rival Vodafone at 18.33mbps in July, showed telecom regulator Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) data.

The average 4G download speed on Jio network was 18.65mbps. As per Trai test results, average download speed on Vodafone’s 4G network was 9.32mbps. The speed on Bharti Airtel network improved slightly to 9.26mbps in July from 8.91mbps a month ago. Idea Cellular’s average 4G download speed was lowest at 8.83 mbps.

Trai collects and computes data download speed with the help of its MySpeed application on a real-time basis. Jio has been recording highest speed since the past eight months.

Vodafone, however, topped the chart in download speed on 3G networks. The average download speed on its network in July was 4.31mbps. It was followed by Bharti Airtel with 3G download speed of 3.85mbps, Idea Cellular 2.76mbps, Aircel 2.35mbps and BSNL 1.9mbps.

Jio data was not available for 3G services as it provides only 4G services across India.