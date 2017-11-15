BS VI norms advanced by two years to April 2018 in Delhi

The decision to impose BS VI norms will make cars, sports utility vehicles (SUVs), trucks and buses more expensive. Photo: Hindustan Times

New Delhi: The world’s toughest vehicle emission standards will take effect two years early in the national capital, the government said on Wednesday, as it attempts to reduce exhaust fumes and tackle pollution.

Bharat Stage-VI (BS-VI) norms will now be enforced with effect from 1 April 2018 in the national capital region (NCR) centred on Delhi, the petroleum ministry said.

“Taking into account the serious pollution levels in Delhi and adjoining areas, Petroleum Ministry in consultation with public oil marketing companies has decided for preponement of BS-VI grade auto fuels in NCT of Delhi w.e.f 01.04.2018 instead of 01.04.2020. OMCs have also been asked to examine the possibility of introduction of BS-VI auto fuels in the whole of NCR area w.e.f 01.04.2019,” the ministry said in a statement.

“This measure is expected to help mitigate the problem of air pollution in NCT of Delhi and surrounding areas,” the ministry added.

In January last year, the National Democratic Alliance government decided to move the country up to BS-VI from the current BS-IV standards by 2020, skipping an intermediate level. Even at the time, auto companies and parts makers doubted whether they would be ready in time.

The decision—the immediate motivation for which appears to be the poor air quality in New Delhi— will make cars, sports utility vehicles (SUVs), trucks and buses more expensive.

According to a study released by Centre for Science and Environment, air pollution claims at least 10,000-30,000 lives a year in Delhi. It is one of the top 10 killers in the world and the fifth leading cause of death in India, said the study titled ‘Body Burden 2015: State of India’s Health.’

The automobile industry, which contributes 7.5% of the country’s gross domestic product, is still worried whether refineries will be able to supply sufficient BS-VI-grade fuel even though the government has vowed to do that.

Delhi’s air quality reached hazardous levels last week, prompting the local government to contemplate enforcing an odd-even road rationing scheme under which vehicles with licences ending in odd and even numbers would ply on the roads on alternate days. Objections from the National Green Tribunal scuttled the move.