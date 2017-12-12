Radical reforms needed, recapitalisation not enough: Vijay Joshi

Prof. Vijay Joshi, emeritus fellow at Merton College, Oxford. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Mumbai: Public sector banks (PSBs) will continue to grapple with poor governance even after recapitalisation, Prof. Vijay Joshi, emeritus fellow at Merton College, Oxford, said while delivering a lecture at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday. Joshi, who has previously served as a special advisor to the central bank, also said the current crisis faced by PSBs offers a “golden” opportunity to the government to initiate “radical” banking reforms.

While commending the initiatives of the government and RBI to help PSBs clean up their balance sheets and recapitalise, Joshi did not rule out privatization as one of the measures to improve the performance of state-run banks. “The basic problem of poor governance in PSBs will remain after recapitalisation, with a high chance of a return to square one in future. Radical reform is thus imperative, and in this context, privatization surely has a major role to play,” he said.

To be sure, Indian banks are sitting on a pile of Rs10 trillion worth of stressed assets and bad loans. In October, finance minister Arun Jaitley had announced an unprecedented Rs2.11 trillion PSU bank recapitalisation plan to strengthen public sector banks. The plan includes recapitalisation bonds of Rs1.35 trillion.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Urjit Patel, however, on 6 December said that the recapitalisation package for public sector banks will not only be linked to their capital requirements, but also on their reforms initiatives to ensure the funds are not used to sow the seeds of next “boom and bust cycle of lending”.

Speaking of a “triple-track” approach to reform the PSBs, Joshi said apart from privatization of some viable PSBs, a few PSBs should be forced to become “narrow” banks while governance at other state-owned lenders should be radically reformed.

“To modernize the banking system and improve its overall efficiency, India clearly needs large private sector banks to compete with large public sector banks. An essential first step would be to repeal the Bank Nationalization Act and bring PSBs under the Companies Act. This would give the government the flexibility to reduce ownership to any extent it chooses,” he said.

Rooting for privatization over disinvestment, Joshi said that privatization will not only lead to higher productivity in public sector enterprises (PSEs) but also fiscal gains for the government since non-performing PSEs could be sold at prices that exceed the present value of future dividends under state ownership.

“Unlike privatization, disinvestment does not bring the full advantages of a change in managerial incentives and autonomy. The sale price is also bound to be adversely affected when the government does not relinquish control, which means that the minority sales have been made at unfavourable prices. It is high time the government grasped the nettle of mounting a significant programme of privatization, at least of those PSEs that make losses or meagre profits,” he said.