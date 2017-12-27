Barclays takes $1.3 billion one-time hit from US Tax Bill

Barclays Plc will take a charge of about $1.3 billion this year as a result of the recent US corporate tax cut driven by President Donald Trump. Photo: AFP

London: Barclays Plc will take a charge of about £1 billion ($1.3 billion) this year as a result of the recent US corporate tax overhaul driven by President Donald Trump.

However, the British lender expects its future US after tax earnings to be positively impacted by the changes, it said in a statement on Wednesday. The one-off charge in the financial year ended 31 December will reduce its CET1 capital ratio by about 20 basis points, it said.

“The ultimate impact is subject to the effect of other complex provisions,” which Barclays is currently reviewing, the company said in the statement.

The lowering of the US corporate tax rate from 35% to 21% will benefit most companies but it also requires them to recalculate deferred tax assets that have accumulated on their balance sheets. Bank of America Corp. will take a $3 billion charge, while Credit Suisse Group AG is at risk of posting a third consecutive annual loss after predicting it will take a 2.3 billion-francs ($2.33 billion) hit.

Barclays’ shares, which are down 9% this year, were little changed after the lender’s announcement, trading at 202.80 pence at 12:10 pm in London.

“It looks likely the provisions for base erosion and anti-abuse tax will reduce much of the benefit of the US tax cut,” said Edward Firth, a London-based analyst at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. “Near term, any positive earnings revisions are likely to be very modest.” Bloomberg