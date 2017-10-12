Airtel to acquire Tata Teleservices’s consumer mobile business

Bharti Airtel will also have an indefeasible right to use for part of the existing fiber network of Tata. Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi: Bharti Airtel Ltd will acquire Tata Teleservices Ltd’s consumer mobile business, giving India’s largest telecom operator a significant advantage in terms of subscriber base ahead of the merger between Vodafone India Ltd and Idea Cellular Ltd.

The move also bolsters Airtel’s position against Mukesh Ambani-promoted Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd since the merger with Tata Teleservices will give it access to 178.5 MHz spectrum (of which 71.3 MHz is liberalized) in the 850, 1800 and 2100 MHz bands and help it strengthen its 4G coverage.

The merger is being done on a debt-free cash-free basis, except for Bharti Airtel assuming a small portion of the unpaid spectrum liability of Tata’s towards the DoT, which is to be paid on deferred basis, both the companies said in a joint statement.

Shares of Bharti Airtel Ltd closed 1.17% lower at Rs398.70 on Tuesday, on a day the benchmark Sensex rose 1.09%, or 348.23 points, to end the day at 32,182.22 points.

“The acquisition of additional spectrum made an attractive business proposition. It will further strengthen our already solid portfolio and create substantial long term value for our shareholders given the significant synergies,” Sunil Bharti Mittal, chairman, Bharti Airtel, said in the statement.

“On completion, the proposed acquisition will undergo seamless integration, both on the customer as well as the network side, and further strengthen our market position in several key circles. The customers of Tata will be able to enjoy India’s widest and fastest voice & data network, and bouquet of Airtel’s best-in-class products and services,” Mittal added.

The employees of Tata will be demerged on the lines of the two businesses i.e. CMB and EFL (Enterprise and Fixed Line and Broadband), and post an optimal manpower planning will be moved accordingly.

Tata is also in initial stages of exploring combination of its Enterprise Business with Tata Communications and its Retail Fixed Line and Broadband business with Tata Sky. Any such transaction will be subject to respective boards and other requisite approvals.

Tata will retain its stake in Viom, and will take care of the liabilities associated with it.

“We believe today’s agreement is the best and most optimal solution for the Tata Group and its stakeholders. Finding the right home for our longstanding customers and our employees has been the priority for us. We have evaluated multiple options and are pleased to have this agreement with Bharti,” N Chandrasekaran, chairman, Tata Sons, said.