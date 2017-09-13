IIT-Bombay sees 1,114 job offers at average salary of Rs11.41 lakh

A total of 32 research & development organisations offered 118 positions this year. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: Over 300 companies, including top -notch MNCs, took part in the 2016-17 placement season at IIT Bombay (IIT-B), where 1,114 jobs were offered with an average gross salary of Rs11.41 lakh per annum.

Companies recruited across all profiles, including core engineering, research & development, consulting, analytics and software, IIT-B said in a statement on Wednesday. Carried out in two phases, the placement season 2016- 17 saw participation from 305 recruiters.

Major recruiters included Airbus Group, Bain & Company, Boston Consulting Group, Google, Goldman Sachs, Intel, Microsoft, ONGC, Procter & Gamble, Samsung R&D, Texas Instruments, Tata Steel and Qualcomm, among others.

Companies from countries like Japan and Singapore were amongst the top international recruiters. Some of the international recruiters were Murata Group Japan, NEC Japan and Schlumberger Asia Services, among others, the statement said.

A total of 32 research & development organisations offered 118 positions this year.

IIT-Bombay observed an increase in organisations hiring fresh graduates in the R&D sector, it said.

The season saw a total of 67 international offers made from companies and 59 pre-placement offers were accepted by students, it added.

Over the course of the past few years, internships have also become popular, giving students an understanding about various roles within a particular industry and helped them to select a well-informed career choice, the statement said.

The internship season witnessed 1,107 internship offers from over 650 organisations, it added.